Manufacturer says no B.C. customers received mislabelled cannabis spray

The manufacturer of a cannabis spray suspected of being sold with incorrect labels says no B.C. customers actually received the mislabelled product.

On Tuesday, people who bought Quebec producer Hexo Corp.'s Elixir CBD MCT Oral Spray through the B.C. Cannabis Store's website received emails saying they had bought a mislabelled product.

But Terry Lake, the former B.C. health minister who is now a vice president at Hexo, told CBC that information was incorrect and the province had jumped the gun on warning buyers.

He said his company recently discovered that six out of dozens of bottles of the spray shipped to the government store had been mislabelled.

Hexo investigated and was able to recover all of the mislabelled bottles before they were sold, according to Lake. The LDB said the company had advised it of a product recall, however, Lake says a recall will not be necessary.

The label on the spray said it contained high levels of the chemical cannabidiol (CBD), which is sometimes used for pain relief and is not intoxicating, and low levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that gets people high.

Customers who bought the product were told that the proportions were actually reversed, and that the spray contains high levels of THC and low levels of CBD.

Lake said he wanted to apologize to consumers for the error, and that measures will be taken to prevent future mistakes.