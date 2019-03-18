Skip to Main Content
18-year-old faces manslaughter charge in Vancouver homicide

Christopher Aiden Kematch was arrested by Vancouver police and charged in relation to the death of 19-year-old Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil.

Christopher Aiden Kematch charged in relation to death of Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil

Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil died from injuries sustained in an altercation in Vancouver on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Jennifer Lynn Valliers/Facebook)

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to Vancouver's third homicide of 2019.

Early Sunday morning, Vancouver police arrested Christopher Aiden Kematch. He has since been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil.

Kematch, who is in custody, is scheduled to appear in provincial court March 20.

According to police, Wildeman-McNeil died after he was assaulted in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Friday night. The altercation happened around 9:15 p.m. near Jackson Avenue and Keefer Street.

He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say the attack was not random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

