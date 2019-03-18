18-year-old faces manslaughter charge in Vancouver homicide

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to Vancouver's third homicide of 2019.

Early Sunday morning, Vancouver police arrested Christopher Aiden Kematch. He has since been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Dakota Saje Wildeman-McNeil.

Kematch, who is in custody, is scheduled to appear in provincial court March 20.

According to police, Wildeman-McNeil died after he was assaulted in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Friday night. The altercation happened around 9:15 p.m. near Jackson Avenue and Keefer Street.

He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say the attack was not random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.