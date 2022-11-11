2 plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 11-year-old B.C. boy

Two people have now pleaded guilty in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last year.

The boy was found in critical condition in a home in the Lake Errock area, north of Chilliwack, on Feb. 26, 2021. At the time, police said he had "extensive injuries." He died a few days later.

The two co-accused have entered guilty pleas to one count each of manslaughter and one count each of aggravated assault, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The offences — which involve two victims — date from Dec. 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021.

The names of the two accused and the victims are all protected by publication bans. According to the Crown, one pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 and the other on Aug. 26.

Police have said there were family members in the home when the boy was discovered.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 3-4 in Chilliwack provincial court.