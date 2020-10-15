Newfoundland leaders join outcry to restart search for hiker missing in B.C., as mom points to new clues

With temperatures threatening to dip below –12 C in E.C. Manning Provincial Park in the next day, there are growing calls — as far away as the Newfoundland legislature — to resume the search for Jordan Naterer.

It's believed that the Vancouver software developer headed out for an overnight hike and never returned.

The 25-year-old man's Newfoundland family have set up their own command post in B.C. and say there are new clues that point in a new direction.

On Wednesday, during question period in the Newfoundland Legislature, the leader of the official opposition, Ches Crosbie, urged the government house leader to call for a resumption of the search.

"Concerns have been raised that the search was called off too soon and clues have surfaced," said Crosbie.

Hope search could resume

He was assured by Steve Crocker, Newfoundland's minister of justice and public safety, that his B.C. counterparts had responded Wednesday and said the search may be reactivated soon.

"We are extremely hopeful that the search will be restarted," Crocker said.

In the meantime, Naterer's mother Josie is also urging people to head to the park to help hunt, especially if anybody has search dogs or bush know-how.

"We are frustrated. We felt that the RCMP and the Vancouver police have given up on us. We've had evidence that they've dismissed. I don't know how they can dismiss this evidence. We can't give up on this brilliant 25-year-old man who has his life ahead of him and he can contribute so much more," said Josie Naterer, her voice cracking with emotion in a call to CBC on Wednesday.

Her son was last seen Oct. 10 in Vancouver, but police suspect he may have headed 175 kilometres east to hike in Manning Provincial Park.

E.C. Manning Provincial Park, east of Vancouver, has over 70,844 hectares of rugged forest-clad mountains, deep valleys, alpine meadows, lakes and rivers. (B.C. Parks )

It's believed he was carrying a large olive-green backpack and was wearing white runners. His car was found at a trailhead, sparking an extensive search, but that was suspended on Saturday.

On Sunday, his father Greg Naterer said his son's hat and glasses were discovered on Frosty Peak. Now, his mother, says that a local tracker has turned up two clumps of synthetic down.

She says the tracker, Clayton Braaksma, collected them, one with a dark brown human eyelash embedded, a few kilometres south of Monument Trail 78 — not 83 where it's believed the search focused earlier. The tracker estimated the fabric had been on the trail about four days.

Josie Naterer says her missing son often used such material to create crafts.

"That's Jordan's. And Jordan doesn't sew. He staples things together, so we think what he did was he stapled a pillow together and probably heard something. It could have been a plane going across or probably the helicopters and then just started waving. They didn't see him because this is outside of the search and rescue area."

Naterer was reported missing Oct. 13. Police found the young man's black Honda Civic at the Frosty Mountain trailhead. A five-day search of the park failed to find him.

Jordan Naterer was last seen wearing black pants, white running shoes or black hiking boots and carrying an olive green camping backpack. (Submitted by Julia Naterer)

In an email, Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin explained that the exhaustive helicopter and ground search was suspended until new leads were found. She said that a missing persons file is active and a tip line has been established.

Former colleagues at jSonar, a company that Naterer worked at as a software developer after graduating from the University of British Columbia, have raised $31,000 to help with the hunt. It's since been increased to $63,000 by Imperva, a company that's acquired jSonar.

Meanwhile, Naterer's family are continuing to plead for police to reactivate the official search. A tip line for leads on Jordan's disappearance has been set up at 604-717-2530.