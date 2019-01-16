Skip to Main Content
Vancouver man charged with murder in connection to 2017 killing
New

Vancouver man charged with murder in connection to 2017 killing

Surjit Toor, 56, faces a 2nd-degree murder charge.

Surjit Toor, 56, faces 2nd-degree murder charge

CBC News ·
A Vancouver police cruiser outside a crime scene. Charges have been laid in the death of Maninder Singh Braich in 2017. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of another man in the city nearly two years ago.

Maninder Singh Braich, 38, died in hospital after he was found injured at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49 Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 9, 2017.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police said Surjit Toor, 56, had been arrested and charged in connection with Braich's death.

Toor remains in custody. He had a court appeareance scheduled for Wednesday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us