Vancouver man charged with murder in connection to 2017 killing

A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of another man in the city nearly two years ago.

Maninder Singh Braich, 38, died in hospital after he was found injured at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49 Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 9, 2017.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police said Surjit Toor, 56, had been arrested and charged in connection with Braich's death.

Toor remains in custody. He had a court appeareance scheduled for Wednesday morning.