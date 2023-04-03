The B.C. Prosecution Service says it is not approving criminal charges in the case of a Surrey, B.C., filmmaker who died during a fight with a neighbour.

Manbir (Mani) Amar was critically injured on Aug. 31, 2022, when the fight escalated, according to police.

Amar, who was 40 at the time of his death, was known for his films and advocacy concerning gang violence in the city.

Police at the time called the altercation an "isolated incident between two neighbours" and arrested a suspect at the scene.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said a charge was recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS), following what he described as an extensive investigation, although he did not say what the charge was.

WATCH | Filmmaker remembered as an anti-violence advocate: Filmmaker killed in Surrey remembered as anti-violence advocate Duration 0:26 Investigators have identified a man they say was killed in a fight between neighbours in Surrey as documentary filmmaker Mani Amar. Karen Reid Sidhu with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society said Amar worked with her organization, which tries to keep youth out of gang life.

On Friday, the service confirmed it would not be approving charges in the case because the evidence did not meet the standards of a two-part test, which the service applies to all cases.

It requires there to be a substantial likelihood of conviction; and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

In an email to CBC News, the BCPS said it also considers the reliability of the evidence and whether there are viable defences, or legal or constitutional impediments to the prosecution, that remove any substantial likelihood of a conviction.

There is also a lengthy list of factors on the service's website over whether the public interest requires a prosecution. Examples include the seriousness of the allegations, the likelihood of a significant sentence upon conviction and reasonable grounds for believing the offence is likely to be continued or repeated.

"In this case, the assessing Crown could not conclude that the charge assessment standard was met and no charges were approved," said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

McLaughlin did not specify what in particular about the Amar case did not meet the prosecution service's standards to proceed.

Pierotti said police are not looking to gather new evidence in the case.

A spokesperson for Amar's family told CBC News they weren't ready to comment about the lack of charges.

Following Amar's death, more than $16,000 was raised online for the care of his three young children.

His brother, Gurbinder Amar, described him as a "devoted father, brother, son and friend," and a "talented individual who devoted his life to activism and the arts."