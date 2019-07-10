2 escaped inmates caught on Vancouver Island

Two prisoners who escaped the William Head Institution on southern Vancouver Island have been found and arrested, according to a written statement from West Shore RCMP.

James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage, 30, fled the minimum-security facility in the community of Metchosin on Sunday evening, police said.

Following the escape, West Shore RCMP conducted an "extensive search" with the help of a K-9 unit and air surveillance.

The men were arrested around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being spotted by an off-duty RCMP officer in Esquimalt, who alerted on duty officers.

Victoria police arrested the men and turned them over to West Shore RCMP.

Busch is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He has also served sentences for aggravated sexual assault, escaping lawful custody and other offences.

Armitage is serving a sentence of almost 14 years for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.