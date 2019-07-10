2 escaped inmates caught on Vancouver Island
James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage fled William Head Institution on Sunday evening
Two prisoners who escaped the William Head Institution on southern Vancouver Island have been found and arrested, according to a written statement from West Shore RCMP.
James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage, 30, fled the minimum-security facility in the community of Metchosin on Sunday evening, police said.
Following the escape, West Shore RCMP conducted an "extensive search" with the help of a K-9 unit and air surveillance.
The men were arrested around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being spotted by an off-duty RCMP officer in Esquimalt, who alerted on duty officers.
Victoria police arrested the men and turned them over to West Shore RCMP.
Busch is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He has also served sentences for aggravated sexual assault, escaping lawful custody and other offences.
Armitage is serving a sentence of almost 14 years for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.