Manhunt underway for 2 escaped inmates on Vancouver Island

RCMP are looking for two prisoners who escaped the William Head Institution in southern Vancouver Island on Sunday evening.

James Lee Busch, 42, and Zachary Armitage, 30, are wanted for being unlawfully at large, says the Correctional Service of Canada, after they fled the minimum-secuirty facility in the community of Metchosin around 6:45 p.m. PT.

West Shore RCMP conducted an "extensive search" with the help of a K-9 unit and are continuing the hunt with air surveillance.

Police say the pair are considered dangerous and the public is being told to keep their distance if they see either man.

Busch is described as:

five feet nine inches

160 pounds

medium-tanned skin

shaved head

skull tattoo on left forearm.

Busch is serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder and assault. He has also served sentences for aggravated sexual assault, escaping lawful custody and other offences.

Armitage is described as:

First Nations

five feet 10 inches

170 pounds

light skin

short, black hair

tattoo of a crown and "no love" on right arm.

He is serving a sentence of almost 14 years for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men is asked to contact 911.

There is currently no information on how the men escaped.