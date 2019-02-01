Manhunt continues for alleged transit cop shooter. Here's what we know about Daon Glasgow

The manhunt for Daon Gordon Glasgow is now into its third day as dozens of police continue to search for the suspect wanted in the shooting of Transit Police Const. Josh Harms two days ago at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey.

Here's what we know about Glasgow:

35 years old, born July 19, 1983

Dark skinned, five feet five inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen sporting black stubble and a moustache and wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes.

Has used two aliases in the past — Darrell James Davis and Cornell Gibson — and police say he is known to alter his appearance quickly.

The Surrey RCMP have released this composite of Glasgow's many looks. (Surrey RCMP)

Manslaughter conviction:

Sentenced to 10 years in prison minus time in custody after pleading guilty to the 2010 manslaughter death of Terry Scott at the McDonald's near 110th Avenue and Scott Road, just blocks away from the where Harms was shot.

Glasgow shot Scott in the chest during a drug deal conducted in the McDonald's men's washroom during the dinnertime rush. Text messages revealed Scott had agreed to sell Glasgow five ounces of hashish for $1,000.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers posted a mugshot of Glasgow last month when he was wanted for a parole violation. (Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Glasgow ran from the restaurant and evaded capture for almost a month. He was identified as a suspect using security footage and Scott's cell phone.

Prison and parole:

Glasgow served his sentence at Kent Penitentiary in Agassiz.

Parole documents outline how he was found in possession of drugs worth over $3,000 while in prison. He was placed in segregation and had his security level raised to maximum. He was also found with a homemade shank and refused urinalysis.

Glasgow was granted a first statutory release in December 2016. The release was revoked one month later after he tested positive for THC, admitted to being with a "negative associate" and driving without a licence.

He was granted a second statutory release Oct. 24, 2018 with strict conditions. Parole Board of Canada documents note Glasgow's poor history of failing to abide by court-ordered conditions, violent re-offending and going unlawfully at large. The Parole Board said he had "ingrained criminal values," and was a "moderate to high risk for violent reoffending."

Glasgow was living in a halfway house when he allegedly shot transit officer Harms January 30, 2019.

Parole, drugs, weapons and theft:

Previous to the manslaughter conviction, Glasgow had been convicted of numerous trafficking charges, including in 2006 and 2008. He was out on parole when he killed Terry Scott in 2010.

April 2006 he was also convicted for possession of a restricted weapon, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with recognizance.

Charged with theft over $5,000 in Mississauga, Ont., in Sept. of 2005.

Inmate website profile:

Glasgow's profile on the website Canadian Inmates Connect Inc. reads like a rap song. (inmatesconnect.com)

Glasgow's profile on the Canadian Inmates Connect Inc. website reads like a rap song: "I ain't no bi*ch, I'd never be a snitch. I got a plan to find a Shorty and the ambition to be rich. Confident, not cocky, neat 'n' [tidy], never sloppy. With a real woman in my corner, nothing could ever stop me."

Family and boxing background:

CBC Halifax reported on the 2009 shooting of Devlin Glasgow, Daon's younger brother. Devlin was shot in the face while at a barbershop and survived.

In 1998, CBC Halifax produced a television feature on Daon and Devlin, who were members of the the Citadel Boxing Club. According to the story, 15-year-old Daon Glasgow was a junior Canadian boxing champion at the time.

In 1998, CBC Halifax profiled teen boxers Daon and Devlin Glasgow. 0:29