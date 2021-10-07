LNG Canada announces mandatory vaccine policy
Dr. Bonnie Henry says other industrial employers should do the same
LNG Canada says it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.
The energy consortium says it made the decision on the advice of B.C.'s provincial health officer, and to meet travel requirements announced by the federal government Wednesday.
LNG Canada says while the order only applies to its employees, it is recommending contractors to adopt the same policy.
More than 4,000 people are employed in the LNG Canada worksite near Kitimat, B.C., but the company did not clarify how many are direct employees impacted by the policy and how many are contractors.
The company's main contractor, JGC Fluor, has not announced any changes to its vaccination policy.
On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said she had written to all major industrial employers in the province recommending they implement a mandatory vaccine policy.
"Absolutely, yes," she said when asked by a reporter if B.C. Hydro should implement a mandatory vaccine policy at the Site C dam project, where a COVID-19 outbreak currently has 52 workers in isolation.
"[Work camps] are contributing to some of the surge that we're seeing in communities ... particularly in congregate living settings in industrial camps."
The Northern Health region of B.C. — which includes LNG Canada's facilities, the Site C dam, as well as the Coastal GasLink pipeline — is currently reporting new cases of COVID-19 at more than four times the provincial average, with hospitalizations more than double that of other regions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?