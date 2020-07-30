Mandatory temperature screening for departing passengers begins Thursday at YVR

All passengers going through security at Vancouver International Airport will have to undergo a temperature screening before boarding their flights beginning this Thursday.

According to a news release from the Vancouver Airport Authority, Transport Canada requires the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to take the temperature of anyone going through a passenger or staff security checkpoint at the country's four biggest airports as of July 30.

The temperature checks are meant to determine if someone has a fever — one of the key symptoms of COVID-19. Screening is already mandatory for all passengers flying into Canada from elsewhere.

The airport authority is also asking everyone who visits the main terminal to wear face coverings at all times while in public areas. Only travellers with valid tickets and staff members should be entering the airport right now.