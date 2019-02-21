WestJet fails to quash proposed class action lawsuit from former flight attendant
Mandalena Lewis claims she was sexually assaulted by a pilot in 2010 and the company protected him, not her
WestJet has failed in another bid to quash a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of fostering a culture that tolerates harassment of female employees.
It stems from a lawsuit filed by ex-flight attendant Mandalena "Mandy" Lewis in 2016. She claims she was sexually assaulted by a pilot in 2010 — but instead of firing the pilot, she alleges WestJet protected him and fired her.
Lewis originally launched a lawsuit over allegations the airline didn't take proper action, after she reported being sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii.
She was fired in January, 2016.
She sued WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination, accusing her former employer of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against its female employees.
In April 2016, she brought a second suit, a proposed class action, claiming WestJet failed to create a safe work environment for female flight attendants.
On Thursday, the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected the airline's appeal of a 2017 lower court ruling that turned aside an attempt to get Lewis's second lawsuit dismissed.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed WestJet's argument that the dispute belongs before a human rights tribunal and workers' compensation board — and the higher court agrees that nothing removes the jurisdiction of the courts in the case.
Lewis says she is relieved by the new decision.
"We are beginning a reckoning for women across the Canadian work sector," she said about the appeal court's decision. "I feel like a revolution is coming."
Lewis says the next step is to have her class action lawsuit certified and she's hopeful that could happen within the next year.
She says the #MeToo movement, which began two years after she came forward with her sexual abuse allegations, should help draw women to her case.
"What I believe is going to happen, if all of these stories that have been buried, and all of these nondisclosures will be broken, and women will come forward," she said.
In a statement, WestJet says it respects, "the decision of the Court and are in the process of reviewing the decision with our counsel to determine next steps."
With files from Canadian Press