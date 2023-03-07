Manager of popular family restaurant allegedly assaults customer eating dinner in Prince George

The alleged assault of a customer by a manager at a popular family restaurant in Prince George, B.C. during supper time on Sunday is under an ongoing police investigation.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said RCMP were called to Red Robin on March 5, but no arrests were made.

Kassandra Warnke was at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

She said a man —who both she and the company later identified as a Red Robin manager — threw food, including cheese sauce, at a male customer who was sitting next to his young daughter, in a booth with his family.

Warnke told CBC News she could see the diner was "covered in food, some sort of cheese sauce."

She said the assailant then started hitting the customer, "trying to throw in a punch wherever he could.

"I heard a child screaming and a woman yelling, 'get off of him! get off of him!'" said Warnke. "I was shocked. It just kind of got my heart going."

Warnke said two men waiting to be seated were able to pull the attacker off the customer. She said he then "stormed" past her as he went into the kitchen.

"He looked angry and I could see some tears."

Warnke said RCMP were called. Serving staff asked customers to leave and then closed the restaurant.

A sign in the window of the Red Robin restaurant in Prince George, which serves Impossible Burgers. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

"There was a lot of commotion. I saw a couple of kids having anxiety attacks," said Warnke.

Warnke believes an elderly man was injured in the scuffle.

Restaurant staff offered counselling

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to a call from the restaurant about a fall, and paramedics took one patient to hospital.

In a statement posted to social media and sent to CBC News, Brian Crawford, Vice-President Operations for Infinity RRGB Ventures Inc, which operates Red Robin restaurants in British Columbia, said the company was "horrified" to hear of the incident.

Crawford thanked staff members and two customers, "who rushed to the aid of the family."

He said, "the manager in question" is no longer employed by the company, and that Red Robin is "fully cooperating with local authorities.

"We take this incident extremely seriously."

A sign in the door of the Red Robin restaurant in Prince George. The company said it temporarily closed the restaurant for a day and a half to be able to provide counselling for staff. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Crawford said the restaurant was temporarily closed for a day and a half, so that staff could be offered counselling.

The wife of the alleged victim posted a lengthy account of the incident to a social media group for Prince George restaurant reviews, garnering hundreds of posts of support.

Crawford said he had personally reached out to the woman's family.

CBC News hasn't been able to reach the woman.

Warnke said the whole incident feels, "so surreal. I woke up thinking it was a dream. I I felt sadness. No one deserves to come in for dinner and be treated that way."

She said Red Robin is still one of her favourite restaurants. "I would eventually love to go back," she said.