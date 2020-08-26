Man wounded in shooting at Kelowna's Ramada Inn

A man is being treated for injuries following a shooting at a Kelowna-area hotel Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

RCMP officers were called to reports of gunfire at a hotel in the 2100-block of Harvey Road just before 11 a.m., according to a police statement.

A public warning asking people to stay away from the Ramada Inn along Highway 97 was quickly issued, while police investigated a complaint of shots fired.

Police said officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was treated by B.C. Emergency Health Services at the scene for what are believed to be minor injuries.

"Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses and gathering physical evidence," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time."

Kelowna RCMP said no further information is being released at this time, but they are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.