Man who barricaded himself inside Kamloops Denny's arrested by RCMP

Kamloops RCMP have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Denny's restaurant for hours on Thursday.

A customer made a threat Thursday morning after receiving his bill, according to a release from Kamloops RCMP. The wait staff evacuated the building, leaving the man alone in the restaurant.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m., but have provided few other details about the arrest.

When the standoff began, Mounties said the man presented a risk to public safety.

"When police attended the restaurant, the suspect closed all of the blinds to the restaurant. At one point the male did exit one of the restaurant doors. He was brandishing a knife. When confronted with officers, the suspect went back into the restaurant," a news release read in part.

Officers shut off the natural gas to the restaurant as a precaution, and surrounded the restaurant.

Road closures

After the arrest, police said roads around the restaurant would remain closed while they secured the scene.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> RCMP are waiting on the South East district Emerg Response team to help deal with a person barricaded inside the Denny’s at 6th and Columbia. Columbia is closed from 7th to 5th. Public asked to avoid area. <a href="https://t.co/IF1Kp01xM9">pic.twitter.com/IF1Kp01xM9</a> —@DHerbertCBC

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> RCMP have the Denny’s surrounded at 6th and Columbia because someone has barricaded themselves inside and is a “safety risk”. Columbia is closed between 5th and 6th. Public asked to avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/EoH73ZJXL5">pic.twitter.com/EoH73ZJXL5</a> —@DHerbertCBC

Read more from CBC British Columbia