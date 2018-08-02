Skip to Main Content
Man who barricaded himself inside Kamloops Denny's arrested by RCMP

A customer made a threat Thursday morning after receiving his bill, according to a release from Kamloops RCMP, prompting wait staff to evacuate the building.

Police say man uttered threat before restaurant was evacuated by staff

Police have closed Columbia Street between 5th and 6th avenues. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Kamloops RCMP have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Denny's restaurant for hours on Thursday.

A customer made a threat Thursday morning after receiving his bill, according to a release from Kamloops RCMP. The wait staff evacuated the building, leaving the man alone in the restaurant. 

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m., but have provided few other details about the arrest.

When the standoff began, Mounties said the man presented a risk to public safety.

"When police attended the restaurant, the suspect closed all of the blinds to the restaurant. At one point the male did exit one of the restaurant doors. He was brandishing a knife. When confronted with officers, the suspect went back into the restaurant," a news release read in part.

Officers shut off the natural gas to the restaurant as a precaution, and surrounded the restaurant.

Road closures

After the arrest, police said roads around the restaurant would remain closed while they secured the scene.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes.

