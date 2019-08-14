Man wanted in Saskatchewan last seen in Abbotsford, B.C.

A man wanted by Saskatoon police was last seen in Abbotsford on August 9, and police are asking the public to come forward with information about his whereabouts.

Elio Schiaroli, 58, is wanted for charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, fraud, possession of stolen property, forging documents and theft.

Schiaroli is driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra bearing Saskatchewan licence plate 674KPT.

He is six feet tall, 236 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see him, do not approach, but please immediately contact your local police department or contact the Abbotsford Police Department by calling 604-859-5225, text 222973(abbypd) or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or solvecrime.ca.