Man wanted for breach of court-ordered HIV treatment arrested in Vancouver

A Vancouver man wanted on six counts of breaching his court-ordered HIV treatment plan is now in custody.

Vancouver police say David Hynd, 35, was arrested on June 14 thanks to a tip from the public.

Court documents alleged that Hynd has failed to abide by a number of probation orders, including being late for clinic appointments, changing his residence without telling a health officer and failing to let the clinic know he would be missing an appointment.

He is also accused of failing to show up for daily appointments which were supposed to kick in if he either failed to have tests on a regular basis, or if tests showed his viral load had risen above a level of concern.

Last year health authorities took the unprecedented step of charging Hynd under the Public Health Act for refusing to comply with a medical health officer's HIV treatment order.

He pleaded guilty and was given 18-month probation with 22 detailed conditions, including taking antiretroviral medication as prescribed.

His case is the first in B.C. where the courts have been used to force someone into treatment for the virus that causes AIDS.

On June 5, the VPD asked for the public's help in locating Hynd. He was scheduled to appear in court today.