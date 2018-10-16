Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet arrested in Vancouver

UPDATE — Oct. 17, 2018: Police say Lukyn was arrested in Gastown on Tuesday night.

EARLIER:

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted B.C. wide after he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet while out on bail on Oct. 15.

Mark Lukyn, 41, was recently granted bail for an incident in Vancouver. He was charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police believe Lukyn removed his electronic monitoring bracelet near the area of 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey.

