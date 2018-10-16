Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet arrested in Vancouver
Vancouver police have arrested a man wanted B.C.-wide after he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet while out on bail on Oct. 15.
Mark Lukyn was out on bail after being charged with several counts of assault
UPDATE — Oct. 17, 2018: Police say Lukyn was arrested in Gastown on Tuesday night.
EARLIER:
Mark Lukyn, 41, was recently granted bail for an incident in Vancouver. He was charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
Police believe Lukyn removed his electronic monitoring bracelet near the area of 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey.