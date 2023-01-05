Man files lawsuit alleging police used excessive force during arrest outside rock concert

A man has filed a lawsuit accusing Abbotsford police of excessive force after he was arrested outside a rock concert in November.

Ryan Atzenberger alleges he was leaving a concert by The Offspring at Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 26 when police used excessive force as they detained him in connection to an investigation involving another person, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit claims Atzenberger was questioned by police, who learned he knew the person they were looking for and threatened to arrest him for obstruction if he didn't help them find the individual. When Atzenberger wasn't able to provide more help, the lawsuit says officers warned him he would be arrested for obstruction.

Atzenberger was taken to the ground and he was lying limp on the ground when someone began filming the incident, according to the lawsuit. An officer identified as John Doe Const. No. 1 and another officer lifted him to his feet and manipulated his arms to put him in handcuffs.

According to the court filing, Atzenberger says he was jerked in different directions by officers while his arms were held down. He says he did not resist attempts to handcuff him, but his arm came loose from the grasp of John Doe Const. No. 1, after another officer pushed his other arm.

After his arm came loose, John Doe Const. No. 1 "immediately, and gratuitously, punched the plaintiff, twice in the face, in full view of a crowd of onlookers," the suit alleges.

The suit claims at no point did Atzenberger resist arrest. It also states he was not informed of his right to a lawyer.

Atzenberger claims he was sent to a holding cell and was denied multiple times the chance to speak to a lawyer or take a breathalyzer test.

In the court documents, he claims Abbotsford police have a practice of denying people who are held in the holding cell calls to their lawyer, and says there is a "systemic practice" of violating the rights to counsel of "individuals who are arrested by APD and who the APD have no intention of charging."

Atzenberger is seeking damages and says he suffered injuries to his arms and face, a concussion, back pain and post-traumatic stress order, among other injuries.

CBC has contacted Abbotsford police for a comment on the lawsuit's claims.

In a statement in November, Abbotsford police said it was aware that a video of an arrest outside The Offspring concert had been posted to social media.

Police said at the time that they were dealing with someone when "an unrelated citizen, who became the subject of the video, began to interfere with the officer's investigation."

Police said the man ignored police orders to disengage and was arrested for obstruction. The man did not comply, police said, and officers struck him in the face twice before taking him into custody.

It went on to say the Abbotsford Police Department's professional standards section was reviewing the incident and that B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner had also been notified.

None of the allegations in the suit have been tested in court.