Man stole bus, took joyride through Surrey, transit police say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a bus while the driver was taking a bathroom break in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday morning, transit police say.

The driver had stepped away from the N19 night bus at at Surrey Central Station at around 2 a.m. PT, but had left the engine running, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement.

"When he came back the bus was gone," said Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Police said the suspect, 28, seized the opportunity to hijack the bus, which was empty, and take off before the driver returned.

"There's no indication in terms of the public being in any kind of harm's way, other than, of course, you have somebody that has stolen a bus," said Hampton.

"Nobody else was injured and there was no damage to the bus."

Transit police and Surrey RCMP used GPS to locate and arrested the driver near 176 Street and Fraser Highway.

Hampton said it's not clear why the suspect stole the bus, or where he was headed.

Police said they are recommending a charge of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.