Man stabbed to death on Vancouver's West Side

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city's Kerrisdale neighbourhood Saturday morning and later died of his injuries.

Police say officers were called to a home near Southwest Marine Drive and West 57th Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m. after reports of three men in the street, one of them carrying a knife.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He died in hospital from his injuries.

Officers are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

The death is the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD's homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.