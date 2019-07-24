Man stabbed during 'random argument' on Richmond bus dies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), investigating the stabbing death of a 42-year-old Richmond man Tuesday afternoon, is appealing to the public for help.

In a statement, IHIT says Richmond RCMP received numerous calls July 23 at around 2 p.m. of a fight between two passengers on board a Coast Mountain bus near No.3 and Cambie roads.

Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but has now died of his injuries.

A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested and taken into police custody.

In its statement, IHIT said that while the investigation is in its early stages, detectives believe the incident began as a random argument between two men and escalated into a physical assault.

"Determining what initiated the dispute between the two men involved will be a key priority for our investigators," IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said.

"We urgently need to speak with those passengers that left the bus after the incident who have not yet spoken to police."

IHIT is now working with Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police say those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).