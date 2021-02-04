Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Burnaby neighbourhood, homicide investigators say

A man in his early 30s was found dead from one or more gunshot wounds Wednesday night near Burnaby's Byrne Creek Ravine Park, according to RCMP homicide investigators.

In a tweet Thursday, the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the man was found dead inside his vehicle at around 8 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The tweet said the vehicle was parked in the 6500 block of Portland Street.

Police are not yet releasing the victim's identity and there is no word on the motive or whether it was a targeted shooting.

Investigators are expected to release more details Thursday afternoon.