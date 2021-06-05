Man shot dead in South Vancouver

Police say a man was found dead in his vehicle in South Vancouver Friday night after reports of shots fired in the River District.

In a written statement, Vancouver police said Alvis Anjesh Singh, 44, was found dead near Kent Avenue and Kerr Street, after shots were heard across from River Front Park after 10 p.m. PT.

A few minutes later, a burned-out SUV was found near Sexsmith Elementary School near W. 59th Avenue and Ontario Street. Police later said they believe the burned vehicle was related to the shooting.

The death marks the city's eighth homicide of the year amidst a spate of gang-related homicides throughout the Lower Mainland, which has spilled over as far as Calgary and Nanaimo.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if this shooting was related to the ongoing gang wars. Const. Tania Visitin said at a media briefing on Saturday that the victim was known to police and had ties to gangs in his past. She also said the shooting was targeted.

Vancouver police say this burnt-out vehicle was found near Sexsmith Elementary School shortly after the shooting in the River District. (Ryan Stelting)

Police say they believe the suspect's vehicle, a silver SUV with a sun roof, drove east on Kent Avenue, with three people seen inside the vehicle.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident. Police are looking for the three people seen in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information or with dash cam footage in the area near Langara Golf Course and Sexsmith Elementary between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. is asked to call VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.