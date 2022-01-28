Man shot by RCMP officer in B.C. detachment cells booking area

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Prince George RCMP officer fired their gun and shot a man during an altercation with the person in the booking area of the city's RCMP detachment cells early Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed it is investigating an "officer-involved shooting incident."

A written statement signed by Cpl Jennifer Cooper, the media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said that a man was injured "and received medical attention" during a "shooting incident."

"A physical altercation occurred during which bear spray was discharged, and a police officer discharged their service pistol," said Cooper.

RCMP said the officer suffered minor injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it dispatched two paramedic ground units and a supervisor to the RCMP detachment before noon and transported one patient to hospital.

Police said the man had been arrested after reports of a theft in downtown Prince George, about 10 blocks from the detachment.

RCMP said the suspect was carrying a gun and had an outstanding arrest warrant when he was stopped by police and taken to city cells to be booked in.