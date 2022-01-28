Man shot by RCMP officer in B.C. detachment cells booking area
Theft suspect rushed to hospital in Prince George after chaotic altercation involving bear spray
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Prince George RCMP officer fired their gun and shot a man during an altercation with the person in the booking area of the city's RCMP detachment cells early Monday morning.
The Independent Investigations Office confirmed it is investigating an "officer-involved shooting incident."
A written statement signed by Cpl Jennifer Cooper, the media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said that a man was injured "and received medical attention" during a "shooting incident."
"A physical altercation occurred during which bear spray was discharged, and a police officer discharged their service pistol," said Cooper.
RCMP said the officer suffered minor injuries.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said it dispatched two paramedic ground units and a supervisor to the RCMP detachment before noon and transported one patient to hospital.
Police said the man had been arrested after reports of a theft in downtown Prince George, about 10 blocks from the detachment.
RCMP said the suspect was carrying a gun and had an outstanding arrest warrant when he was stopped by police and taken to city cells to be booked in.