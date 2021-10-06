Man shot after Richmond RCMP responds to weapons call, IIO investigates

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after a police officer shot a man in Richmond Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. PT on the 7300 block of Turnhill Street.

RCMP said they responded to calls about a man with a weapon and after locating him they began to cordon off the area.

In a statement, the IIO said when officers arrived, an interaction occurred. One of the officers shot the man.

Police said officers provided medical assistance and called Emergency Health Services.

They said the man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The IIO is investigating the incident, the actions of police officers and said it will not be releasing more information at this time.

The independent watchdog agency is encouraging witnesses to contact them on IIO B.C.'s Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.