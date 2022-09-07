43-year-old Vancouver man wanted Canada-wide for shattering bus windows with BB rounds

Police are searching for a Downtown Eastside man wanted on nearly two dozen charges for allegedly firing BB rounds at buses last winter. Twenty-six Vancouver buses had their windows shattered over a two-week period in January.

Joint investigators from Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police have named William Tallio, 43, as the person charged by B.C. prosecutors on Aug. 29.

Tallio is wanted Canada-wide on 11 counts of mischief and 11 counts of possession of a weapon related to offences between Jan. 19 and Jan. 29.

The charges come after a months-long police investigation.

Police previously said the windows were broken by projectiles but have now identified them as rounds from a BB gun. They say the shootings put passengers in danger and caused worry throughout the community.

Each of the buses had no passengers on board and no victims or reported injuries. In most cases, bus drivers did not notice the damage until after their shifts had ended.

All of the incidents occurred in the last two weeks of January before sunrise on the same five-block stretch of Hastings Street, between Gore and Cambie streets, while the buses were moving, according to police.

"This was a difficult investigation, given the number of buses that were targeted and because none of the crimes were immediately reported," said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison.

"Transit Police is pleased to have resolved this threat to public safety on transit through collaboration with our jurisdictional policing partners," said Const. Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that everyone feels safe on transit in Metro Vancouver."