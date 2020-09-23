Man deliberately set on fire, suffers severe burns: Campbell River RCMP

A 20-year-old man was deliberately set on fire while sleeping underneath a highway bridge in Campbell River, B.C., police say.

Fishermen discovered the man with severe burns to his back in the parking lot of the Brick store near the Campbell River at 7:30 a.m. PT Tuesday, according to RCMP.

He was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe the victim was set on fire in the early hours of the morning. He managed to shed his burning clothes before making it to the parking lot. They say some of his possessions were taken from the area.

Const. Maury Tyre described the incident as horrendous.

"We at the Campbell River RCMP intend to use our resources to locate the individual/individuals responsible for this incident and hold them legally accountable," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 and reference file 2020-12211.