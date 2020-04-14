Man seriously injured in Kamloops shooting
Police were called to a fight early this morning where the badly injured man was found.
A man in his 30s is in hospital in serious condition after being shot during a fight early this morning in Kamloops, B.C.
RCMP say officers were called to Tranquille Road and Yew Street in the city's North Shore area at 4:20 a.m. PT.
Three other men were arrested and the Kamloops serious crime unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.