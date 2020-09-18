Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Vancouver skateboarder

A Vancouver man has been sentenced in connection with a hit-and-run in 2016 that led to the death of skateboarder Ryan Barron.

Amanpreet Singh Sohal was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in prison and given a one-year driving prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of failing to stop following an accident causing death.

One charge of dangerous driving causing death was stayed at the end of the sentencing hearing, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Vancouver police say Barron, who was 30 at the time, was hit by a car while skateboarding with a friend near Heather Street and West 52nd Avenue around 3 a.m. PT on April 17, 2016.

A neighbour said Barron's friend tried to provide first aid, but the skateboarder died of his injuries in hospital.

Investigators said they located a vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run two days later at an East Vancouver home, but charges against Sohal weren't made public until two years later.