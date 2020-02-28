Man sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing elderly Vancouver woman

A man who pleaded guilty to the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman inside her own home in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 18 years behind bars.

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was 23 when the body of Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered inside her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street on Nov. 24, 2018.

Vancouver police arrested Wallace two days later.

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her home on Nov. 24, 2018. (Cory Correia/CBC)

A charge of second-degree murder was approved on Dec. 4. Wallace pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Dec. 5, 2019.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed down his sentence Friday.

Wallace has been sentenced to 18 years in prison but will actually serve 16 years after credit for time already spent in custody is applied.