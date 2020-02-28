Man sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing elderly Vancouver woman
A man who pleaded guilty to the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman inside her own home in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 18 years behind bars.
Nicolas Dwayne Wallace sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter of Elizabeth Poulin, 87
A man who pleaded guilty to the killing of an elderly Vancouver woman inside her own home in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 18 years behind bars.
Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was 23 when the body of Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered inside her apartment near Kingsway and Kerr Street on Nov. 24, 2018.
Vancouver police arrested Wallace two days later.
A charge of second-degree murder was approved on Dec. 4. Wallace pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Dec. 5, 2019.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed down his sentence Friday.
Wallace has been sentenced to 18 years in prison but will actually serve 16 years after credit for time already spent in custody is applied.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.