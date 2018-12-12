Man punches bus driver in 'out of the blue' attack in Vancouver
Suspect was later taken into custody by Burnaby RCMP
A man has been taken into custody after allegedly punching a bus driver in Vancouver in an "out of the blue" attack, according to Transit Police.
Transit Police spokeperson Sgt. Clint Hampton says officers responded Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. after reports of an incident near Cambie Street and 45 Avenue in Vancouver.
Hampton said the suspect walked down the aisle of the bus and when he got to the bus driver, punched him in the side of the face.
A bystander stepped in to help, and the suspect was removed from the bus. The suspect suffered a cut above his eye in the altercation, according to police.
Burnaby RCMP later took the alleged assailant into custody at Willingdon Avenue and Kingsway.
"It's somewhat shocking [...] it's always discouraging when [these incidences] occur. We have bus operators out there doing their best to serve the public and anytime that one of them is put in harm's way while they're just doing their job is saddening to see," said Hampton.
"This one is an odd circumstance just in the fact that the bus operator was approached kind of out of the blue."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.