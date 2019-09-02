RCMP are searching for a missing man presumed drowned after two speedboats collided Sunday evening on Shuswap Lake in B.C.'s southern Interior.

A search-and-rescue team was called around 8 p.m. PT after the vessels collided while travelling beside each other, said Fred Banham, Shuswap station leader for Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

The crash happened north of Canoe, B.C., on the lake's Salmon Arm, about 150 metres from shore.

Marine Search and Rescue, RCMP and provincial ambulance services answered a call about an incident involving two large speedboats on the Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake between Canoe and Sicamous.

The boats were travelling east in tandem when one of them lost control, sending a man and a woman into the water.

People in the other boat pulled a 25-year-old woman from the water and police say she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties and Search and Rescue personnel searched extensively for the man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann, until 2 a.m. PT on Monday.

RCMP say Hartmann is missing and presumed drowned, though local search and rescue teams continue to search the area with air support.

Police have taken custody of the two speedboats as they investigate the the incident.