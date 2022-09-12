Police search for man posing as reflexologist following 'unusual interactions' with women in Kelowna

RCMP are searching for a man claiming to be a reflexologist who was involved in "two separate and unusual interactions" with women in Kelowna.

Police said a woman reported being approached by a man in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Harvey Avenue on the morning of Aug. 11. He claimed to be a reflexologist and asked to take pictures of her feet.

Caught off guard, the woman agreed, police said. The man massaged and rubbed her feet and then asked for two minutes of her time to give a proper massage. The woman said no, but police said the man continued, saying, "In about 30 seconds, you will feel so good."

After saying no again, the woman yelled, pulled her foot away and left.

The man is described as white, 50 years old, six feet tall, with short salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays shirt.

RCMP say they received another report on Sept. 1 that a 19-year-old woman was in a parking lot on the 2900 block of Pandosy Street around 10:50 a.m. when a man "persuaded her to let him rub and video record her feet."

He claimed to be a reflexologist and asked to see the bottom of her feet and asked her personal questions.

The woman said that the man was recording the encounter on his cellphone.

After he asked to inspect her other foot, she put her shoes back on and walked away. Police say the woman felt victimized by the encounter.

The man in the second incident is described as middle-aged, five-foot-10, with a slim build and short beard. He was walking a small dog at the time.

"Kelowna RCMP are extremely concerned by these two separate and unusual interactions," Const. Terry Jimmieson said in a statement. "We are looking to speak with this man in order to understand his motives."

Anyone with information about these incidents or who has been approached by the suspect is asked to contact RCMP.