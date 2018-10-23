Man pleads guilty to 4 charges in hit-and-run death of Maple Ridge grandmother

A Chilliwack man has pleaded guilty to four counts in connection with the hit-and-run death of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, a mother and grandmother from Maple Ridge.

According to a provincial court registrar, 33-year-old Ryan Lowe has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and causing an officer to enter or continue on an investigation by reporting that the offence of theft of motor vehicle had been committed.

Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, was riding her motorcycle on Lougheed Highway near 287 Street with a group of friends on Sept. 14, 2017 when a car crashed into her.

Witnesses told police that an eastbound vehicle tried to pass another car and hit the lead motorcyclist head on in the oncoming lane.

She was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Lowe was first charged back in February. His brother Robert, 31, was charged with one count of obstructing a peace officer.

