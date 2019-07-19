Man pleads guilty in case of 2-year-old killed by snake venom

A North Vancouver man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2014 death of a two-year-old who was poisoned and killed by snake venom.

Henry Thomas, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to provide the necessaries of life for Aleka Esa-Bella Scheyk Gonzales, the B.C. Prosecution Service said.

The plea, made in North Vancouver Provincial Court, comes six months after RCMP arrested and laid charges against Thomas.

RCMP said Thomas had the girl in his care on May 18, 2014, and returned her to her mother that same day.

Hours later, at 5 a.m., the child's mother phoned RCMP and said the toddler was dead.

Mounties searched Thomas's home in Agassiz, B.C., and seized snakes and "related equipment" in July 2015.

Further biological DNA testing was run in 2016 and 2017, confirming the two-year-old's cause of death.

"This is a very tragic incident that resulted in a complex, unique investigation by police and support agencies," Supt. Chris Kennedy, the officer in charge of the North Vancouver RCMP, said in a statement in January 2019.

"Our condolences are extended to the family and community of the deceased child."

Thomas is set to be sentenced on Oct. 3.