A man accused of stabbing a woman and an off-duty police officer last year outside an elementary school in Delta, B.C., has pleaded guilty to several charges relating to the incident.

The man, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, pleaded guilty Monday to three charges, including one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful confinement, both involving the female victim; and one count of aggravated assault relating to police Sgt. John Jasmins' injuries.

Delta police said the altercation broke out on Feb. 20 between the man and a woman in front of Immaculate Conception Elementary School.

Children witnessed stabbing

Police say off-duty officer Jasmins was at the school that day with his own children, who witnessed their father being stabbed in the scuffle, along with the woman.

Delta police Chief Neil Dubord said the female victim is still dealing with her recovery, while Sgt. Jasmins has been able to fully return to his duties.

The attacker originally faced 10 charges in relation to the incident and his alleged actions in the days before the attack.

He remains in police custody until his sentencing hearing, which is set for May 4 and 5.