Man pleads guilty to 2018 Port Coquitlam homicide

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Port Coquitlam in 2018 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Elwood Poorman received a nine-year sentence on Wednesday, which, after credit for time served, has 75 months or more than six years remaining.

He was also handed a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Poorman was arrested by RCMP at a Port Coquitlam house on Nov. 4, 2018 following an early morning altercation with Jonathon Shingoose, 36.

Police found Shingoose seriously injured inside the house in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue. He later died in hospital.

Poorman was charged with Shingoose's death five days later.

Investigators said Poorman and Shingoose knew each other.