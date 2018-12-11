Man originally co-accused with Vancouver filmmaker sentenced to 3 ½ years for drugged sex assault

Alan Lai, who was originally co-accused with a Vancouver filmmaker convicted on multiple sex offence charges has been sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court to 3 ½ years in prison for a drugged sexual assault.

In May, Lai was convicted of one count of sexual assault and one count of drugging to commit an indictable offence in relation to a June 2013 incident in which he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in the Vancouver apartment he shared with filmmaker Raymond Law.

Lai was acquitted of charges relating to a separate incident involving another alleged drugged sexual assault which took place in Richmond in November 2012.

The women cannot be identified by court order.

On Monday, Lai was sentenced to 18 months on the sexual assault charge and two years on the drugging charge. He will serve his sentences consecutively but receive credit for time served.

Association with Raymond Law

Lai was co-accused with filmmaker Raymond Law in connection with a number of sexual offences for which Law was later convicted.

The two men's trials were severed and heard separately.

Raymond Y.H. Law was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on criminal charges involving three women he drugged, sexually assaulted and videotaped between 2012 and 2013. (The Urban Mixer)

Law is listed as the producer of a 2011 anti-drug movie, Ecstasy, shot in Vancouver, which depicts young women being lured into a life of partying, drug use and sexual abuse.

He gained notoriety after he was charged in relation to multiple incidents of sexual assault. Earlier this year, he was convicted on 10 charges, including four counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully observing or recording a person while they were nude or engaged in explicit sexual activity and two counts of attempting to administer a stupefying or overpowering drug.

Law was sentenced to 11 years in prison.