Man on mobility scooter in 'serious condition' after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian is in serious condition after a crash in Surrey Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP responded to the call at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Timbers Way and 140 Street.

The 59-year-old man was crossing 140 Street in a mobility scooter when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

They said they have ruled out alcohol, drugs and speed as factors in the crash, but their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP.