Man on mobility scooter falls 9 metres down Canada Line elevator shaft
Man on mobility scooter falls 9 metres down Canada Line elevator shaft

An elderly man is in hospital with minor injuries after crashing his scooter into the elevator at Yaletown Roundhouse Canada Line station and falling 9 metres down the shaft.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services received the call around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. (CBC)

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Dan Stroup said crews received the call at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Crews arrived on scene to extract the man from the shaft. Stroup said he was rescued quickly, described his injuries as "bumps and bruises," and said he was taken to hospital.

Transit Police confirmed the man was elderly and suffered no major injuries.

The man crashed through the elevator door at the Yaletown Roundhouse Canada Line station. (CBC)
