Man missing after speedboat collision on Shuswap Lake, search and rescue says

RCMP are searching for a missing man after two speedboats collided Sunday evening on Shuswap Lake in B.C.'s southern Interior.

A search-and-rescue team was called around 8 p.m. PT after the vessels collided while travelling beside each other, said Fred Banham, Shuswap station leader for Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

The crash happened north of Canoe, B.C., on the lake's Salmon Arm, about 150 metres from shore.

Four people were thrown into the water. Two were uninjured and able to get back on to one of the boats, Banham said.

A 25-year-old woman was injured and treated by paramedics.

The fourth, a man whose age is unknown, remains missing, Banham said. Two search-and-rescue vessels called off the search at 2 a.m. PT Monday.

One of the speedboats suffered extensive damage, with debris floating in the water. The other was lightly damaged.

Banham said RCMP have taken over the search.

RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.