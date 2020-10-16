Man with 'major' stab wounds found lying on Vancouver street, police ask for information

Vancouver police are asking the public for information after a man was found stabbed and lying in a blood-soaked blanket on a city street corner Friday morning.

In an emailed statement, police said two possible suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, which took place within the homeless encampment at Strathcona Park some time around midnight.

"This man has some major stab wounds to his body," says Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

Police believe the man was stabbed while inside a tent in the park and it wasn't until 8 a.m. that a woman came across the victim at the corner of Raymur Avenue and Venables Street and called 911.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Visintin said the incident is troubling.

"This man was suffering from extensive injures for eight hours or more before paramedics or police were called," she said.

"With the amount of people in the park, we believe there is someone who has information on what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.