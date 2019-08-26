Man left with life-threatening injuries after assault, Vancouver police say

The Vancouver Police Department is looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted on the Downtown Eastside and left with life-threatening injuries.

At a news conference Monday, VPD spokesperson Sergeant Aaron Roed said the man, 49, was found just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 when a passerby came across him in the south lane of East Hastings Street near Carrall Street. The man is still in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roed said the Major Crime Section is investigating but is still looking for the public's help.

"Even the smallest amount of information can help investigators find out what happened to his man," Roed said.

The VPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Vancouver police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.