Burnaby RCMP say a man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday in the city's Heights neighbourhood.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4700-block of Hastings Street, between Beta and Gamma avenues, shortly after 11 p.m. PT and found the victim dead when they arrived.

RCMP say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are looking for dashcam video from anyone in the area of Hastings Street and Beta Avenue between 10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police also said they received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 8200-block of Burnlake Drive, around a 15-minute drive southeast from the scene of the shooting, around 11:20 p.m.

They are asking anyone with dashcam video who was near Burnlake Drive and Government Road between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to come forward.

Investigators were still at the scene Wednesday morning and police said traffic on Hastings Street between Gamma and Beta avenues will likely be affected for several hours.