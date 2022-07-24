Man dies after police shooting in Nanaimo

A man has died after being shot by police officers Saturday in Nanaimo, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which looks into all police actions that result in death or serious harm, is looking into the shooting.

It is the 38th death being investigated by the IIO this year.

RCMP said in a statement that officers were called Saturday afternoon to reports of a man and woman confronting each other near a vehicle that was parked in the middle of Haliburton Street, near Highview Terrace.

According to police, when they arrived at around 2 p.m., the man allegedly took out a weapon. Police subsequently shot the man, who died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders.

Nanaimo RCMP say they've closed off the area for an indefinite amount of time while the IIO investigates. They say the man and woman knew each other. No others were injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what type of weapon the man allegedly had on him, and whether he was threatening others. An RCMP spokesperson refused to provide those details when requested by CBC News.