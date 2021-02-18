Skip to Main Content
Man's death outside Surrey home deemed a homicide

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a man was killed at a home in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP say a man died on 125 Street on Wednesday after being assaulted. His death is considered a homicide. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a man was killed at a home in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the house in the 5500-block of 125 Street just after 8:30 p.m. PT, according to a statement. Officers found a critically injured man outside the home. It's believed he was assaulted.

The officers and paramedics tried to treat the man at the scene, including with CPR, but he was pronounced dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. A statement Thursday said police believe the man who died knew the person who attacked him.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.

