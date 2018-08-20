Man killed in Surrey assault

A man is dead after a fight Sunday night in the 12900 block of 96th Avenue in Surrey.

Homicide investigators were at the scene early Monday and the roads around the area are closed.

The assault took place Sunday night at about 9 p.m. PT, Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Police received several 911 calls reporting a fight in the area and arrived to find the man collapsed on the ground.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed someone fleeing the area to call 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers.

96th Avenue between 128th Street and 130th Street is expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continues.

Read more from CBC British Columbia