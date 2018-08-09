Skip to Main Content
Man killed in garage explosion in Abbotsford

A man has died in an explosion and fire at an Abbotsford home on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The blast happened at a home on Ponderosa Street; 6 adults and 2 children survived

Abbotsford police are investigating an explosion that killed a man Thursday afternoon. (Abbotsford Police Department)

The blast happened at 4:18 p.m. in a garage in the 3300 block of Ponderosa Street, a police press release says.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Six adults and two young children managed to escape the fire, but one man was killed, according to police.

Investigators have not released the man's name.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

