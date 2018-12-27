Vancouver man killed in overnight hit-and-run

A 39-year-old Vancouver man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in an early-morning hit-and-run.

Police received a call around 3 a.m. PT Thursday from a passerby who reported discovering a man suffering from serious injuries on Kingsway near Glen Drive.

"We're not sure how long the man had been there for," said Sgt. Jason Robillard at a news conference Thursday.

Robillard said investigators believe the vehicle was travelling east on Kingsway when it hit the man.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are appealing to the driver to come forward.

"It appears at this time the person is not coming forward and will likely try to hide their vehicle," said Robillard.

Investigators with the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit believe the vehicle involved will have front-end damage, including a broken headlight.

Vancouver police are asking the driver, or anyone with information about this incident, to call the Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.